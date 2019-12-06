NFF Vs Rohr: We Don’t Owe You, Pinnick Replies Rohr

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has replied the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr over claims of unpaid salary.

Pinnick berated the action of the German to have accused the federation of owing him salary publicly, Soccer Net reports.

The German tactician had in recent an interview claimed that the NFF is currently owing him $100,000 in bonuses and allowances.

But the federation has debunked that claim, with the former Delta State FA boss clearing the air on the federation bill with Rohr in terms of payment of salaries.

He said, “We don’t owe you (Rohr), you cannot come out to say that we owe you salary. We pay you, an employee, and you must respect the employer because we pay you salary religiously.”

Pinnick further advised the technical adviser to be mindful of his utterances in the media.

“If they pay you, you don’t come out to say they pay you. There are some things you don’t say.”

The present contract of the German tactician is set to expire in June 2020.