It is the last working day of the week, expectedly, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are hoping to receive their stipends, Concise News reports.

The apex government has not obliged in remunerating around 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries of the scheme their monthly stipend of October and November.

The teaching condition of the teacher is the learning condition of the child. Pls pay our @npower_ng stipends this week @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @Sadiya_farouq 20th is like 20yrs. pic.twitter.com/GXe3NnY2TS — Adelani Azeez A (@AdelaniAzeezA2) December 4, 2019

Beneficiaries’ N30, 000 (approximately 83 Dollars) periodic pay is delayed. This time, a lengthy non-payment.

There have been subtle threats of protest from furious beneficiaries, but Concise News cannot confirm if it would hold.

However, we understand that a social media campaign, #NpowerPayOurOctoberStipend is starting to move quickly on the cyber space.

It is now roughly 60 days since a chunk of the beneficiaries throughout the federation received their last monthly pay. This, according to a volunteer of the scheme who prefers not to be named. The volunteer said N-Power paid September stipend October 7th onward.

The #NpowerPayOurOctoberStipend campaign which started some days ago is gaining momentum on social media (Twitter most especially).

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

Apart from the monetary recompense, the N-Power beneficiaries are provided with devices to aid their learning and skills development.