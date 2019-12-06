Beneficiaries of the N-Power Tech Software (North) have graduated on Friday from the scheme, the online news platform has learned.

In a post on its handle, N-Power described the graduation of the Tech Software beneficiaries as “surreal.”

It tweeted: “Today, the N-Power Tech Software (North) beneficiaries are graduating. It has been surreal.”

One of the beneficiaries of the N-Tech scheme from Kebbi State Abdulmalik Lawal said the training has improved his social interactive skills.

This is as Abdulmalik noted that the programme also helped in bettering his computer literacy skills.

The N-Power scheme is an empowerment programme of the Nigerian government that started in 2016.

It trains youths (graduates and non-graduates) in relevant skills while paying them stipends.