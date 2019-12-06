Months after Nigerian singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ better known as Brymo declared himself the greatest artist alive, he has said that his upcoming album will be the world’s best in 2020.

The ‘Ara’ crooner made this known on his Twitter handle on Thursday, December 5.

He however, did not announce the release date and title of the album in 2020.

Brymo wrote “Back to finishing up the world’s best album of 2020…”

Recall that the singer who has remained in a space of his own over the years, in 2018, stirred reactions on the social media platform, when he said he was the greatest artiste of his time.

According to the singer, other entertainers need to put in more efforts in writing and performing music.

Brymo said “In 2010 they said I had no personality, in 2012 they said I didn’t have enough swag.

“2013 they said I was too angry, 2015 they said I was too vulgar. 2018 I was too deep..

“But I am the greatest alive,your faves still have to write better, sing better and perform better than me.”

Brymo is known for his highly-impressive deliveries in singing and performing on stage,