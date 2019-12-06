A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday December 6th, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power Beneficiaries Could Get Stipends Paid ‘Tomorrow’ – NSIP

It is no more news that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has responded on the issue of non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries.

While it is widely reported that Farouq said on Monday 2nd of December that N-Power beneficiaries’ outstanding stipends will be settled on 20th December, 2019, both the official Twitter and Instagram pages of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) claimed stipends “will be paid on or before” the announced date.

A tweet on the official Twitter page of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) read on Monday: “H.M @Sadiya_farouq has assured npower_ng beneficiaries that all their outstanding stipends will be paid on or before December 20th, 2019…” Read more here.

N-Power Stipends ‘Alert’ To Start Raining Today Friday?

It is the last working day of the week, expectedly, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are hoping to receive their stipends.

The apex government has not obliged in remunerating around 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries of the scheme their monthly stipend of October and November.

Beneficiaries’ N30, 000 (approximately 83 Dollars) periodic pay is delayed. This time, a lengthy non-payment.

There have been subtle threats of protest from furious beneficiaries, but Concise News cannot confirm if it would hold. Read more here.

And that's all for today on the latest N-Power news