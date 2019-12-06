A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Friday December 6th, 2019.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Said From Hideout (Video)

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer to the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said the police shot his mother during an invasion of his residence.

This news medium had reported that police and some military officers stormed the residence of the lawyer to the pro-Biafra leader in Oraifite, Anambra State.

Two persons were allegedly killed during the invasion with many others injured with the police claiming that IPOB members burnt two of its officers to death and declared Ejiofor wanted.

In a video Concise News obtained from the Facebook of a former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Ejiofor wondered why the police stormed his residence even though he spoke with the area police commander. Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Announces Date, Time For Next Broadcast

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has announced Saturday, 7th of December 2019 as his next live broadcast on Radio Biafra platforms.

The Abia-born activist alleges that the Nigerian government is abusing human rights.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Thursday: “Join me for broadcast on Radio #Biafra as we continue to expose horrific state-sponsored terrorism & human rights abused by the Nigerian Govt. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.