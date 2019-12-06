Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Friday, December 6th, 2019, on Concise News.
Benue Assembly Takes ‘Necessary’ Decision On Fate Of LG Caretaker Chairmen
The Benue House of Assembly has approved the extension of tenure of caretaker committee chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state for another six months.
The approval followed a correspondence from the state Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday during the plenary requesting the house to grant the caretaker committee chairmen and their members an extension of tenure.
Ortom explained that the extension was necessary in order not to create vacuum at the third tier of government but to ensure smooth operations until elections would be conducted in year 2020. Read more here.
