The National Boundary Commission (NBC) says the interstate boundary crisis between communities in Taraba and Benue states would soon be over.

Adamu Adaji, the Acting Director-General of the Commission, made this known during his opening remark at the Joint Meeting of officials on the Benue and Taraba inter-state boundary, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adaji said Benue and Taraba shared common cultural and historical antecedence, adding that boundary conflict had created bad blood between them.

He said that boundary dispute between Benue and Taraba dated back to 1976, when Gongola was created.

According to him, the then Wukari Division, made up of Wukari, Takum and Donga Local Administrative Areas were carved out of Benue and merged with Sardauna and Adamawa Provinces to form the new state. Read more here

Benue Assembly Takes ‘Necessary’ Decision On Fate Of LG Caretaker Chairmen

The Benue House of Assembly has approved the extension of tenure of caretaker committee chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state for another six months.

The approval followed a correspondence from the state Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday during the plenary requesting the house to grant the caretaker committee chairmen and their members an extension of tenure.

Ortom explained that the extension was necessary in order not to create vacuum at the third tier of government but to ensure smooth operations until elections would be conducted in year 2020. Read more here.