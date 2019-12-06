A former Minister of Agriculture Akinwumi Adesina has been named as the “Forbes African of the Year” 2019, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Adesina is also the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and was handed the gong on Thursday, as the magazine announced the winners of its 2019 All African Business Leaders Awards (AABLA).

“#AABLA2019: The All Africa ‘African Of The Year’ winner in the 2019 @AABLAwards in Partnership with @cnbcafrica – presented by The Radisson Group is Akinwumi Adesina @akin_adesina, President, @AfDB_Group,” Forbes Africa wrote.

#AABLA2019: The All Africa 'African Of The Year' winner in the 2019 @AABLAwards in Partnership with @cnbcafrica – presented by The Radisson Group is Akinwumi Adesina @akin_adesina, President, @AfDB_Group. pic.twitter.com/UYobP7rVMK — #AABLA2019 (@AABLAwards) December 5, 2019

Adesina took to his Twitter handle to announce the Forbes award, thanking his wife Grace and members of the AfDB for standing by him.

“I am humbled and greatly honoured to be named African of the Year by Forbes Africa,” he said. “My darling wife Grace has always been my rock with her love, wise counsels, prayers and support.

“Forbes Africa’s “African of the Year” Award is jointly shared with Grace. Thank you very much, honey!

“African of the Year Award by Forbes Africa: I give a big “High 5” to all the amazing staff and highly supportive Boards of Governors and Directors of the African Development Bank Group. Together, we continue to fast-track Africa’s development!

I am humbled and greatly honored to be named African of the Year by Forbes Africa. pic.twitter.com/dKpRbSj97O — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) December 5, 2019

My darling wife Grace has always been my rock with her love, wise counsels, prayers and support. Forbes Africa’s “African of the Year” Award is jointly shared with Grace. Thank you very much honey! 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/UBiV6i48qw — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) December 5, 2019