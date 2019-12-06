Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin has noted that interim manager, Freddie Ljungberg, has put in a lot of energy to the Gunners’ dressing room despite the 2-1 loss to Brighton.

Concise News understands that Adam Webster and Neal Maupay netted for Brighton in the clash with Alexandre Lacazette scoring the Gunners’ lone goal in the tie.

This is Arsenal’s worst start to the domestic league since 1977 as they have gone nine matches without a win.

While speaking after the clash with Brighton, Bellerin said: “I don’t know what to say. I have the feeling that whatever we do it doesn’t come out right.

“The team gave its best, we created chances, we defended good but it seems like we need so many chances to score and teams score every chance against us.

“I am lost for words a little bit. ‘Every single player has given 100 per cent. When we go out on to the pitch we want to win and give our best.

“I feel that our team was full of energy, it’s hard to take. We have to keep going, I am sure 100% that results will come.”

According to him, “Football is like life sometimes, you go through ups and downs. I have won trophies here, had good seasons and bad seasons.

“Freddie has helped the team a lot this week. He has added a lot of energy to the dressing room.”