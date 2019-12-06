Over 800 members of staff of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, have been sacked over alleged irregular employment, overage and sundry other allegations.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, made this known to journalists on Thursday on the resolution of the council meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to Olanipekun, the decision of the university council followed adoption on Thursday of the audit report carried out by a group of external auditors.

He said that the general staff audit “was sequel to the findings in the Report of the Visitation Panel as accepted by the Government White Paper to the university, which noted, among other things, that there were over-staffing, redundancy and personnel misalignment in virtually all the sections of the university and which astronomically increased the wage bill beyond its capacity to pay.”

Olanipekun, who did not give the exact number of affected workers, said, “228 members of staff could not produce or show evidence of Primary School Leaving Certificate. He added that the sacking would save about N200m for the university monthly.

“There were some ghost workers whose names were found on the university payroll without being on the university nominal role.

“Some members of staff presented falsified birth and educational certificates. Some lacked the required basic educational qualification. While some members of staff were illegally retained in the university services after having been due to retire. “There are other cases of over-aged staff.

“The decision to disengage the affected workers was after due consideration of the issues involved and in the overall best interest of the university to be properly positioned for local relevance and global competitiveness.”

Alleged Sexual Harassment: Ekiti Varsity Sacks Lecturer, Gives Reason

In a related development, a lecturer in the Department of Accountancy in the institution has been dismissed by the school management for allegedly sexually harassing a female student.

Concise News understands that a video went viral in June showing some individuals molesting the lecturer for allegedly harrasing a female student of the department.

In a statement on Friday, the Head, EKSU Directorate of Information, Bode Olofinmuagun, said the university queried and set up a probe panel on the matter.

According to the statement, the Governing Council also approved the dismissal of two lecturers for allegedly abandoning their duty posts.

Olofinmuagun noted that EKSU “would not condone any act of misconduct and that the University would continue to flush out bad eggs in the system.”

The statement read in part: “The University Governing Council, at its 135th meeting held on 5th December, 2019 approved the recommendations of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (Academic) that recommended his dismissal.

“The findings were later considered by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee. The Committee considered the overwhelming evidence against him and invited him to clear himself.

“He, however, admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report of the preliminary panels before which he appeared.”