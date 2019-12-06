Afropop star, Davido Adeleke aka Davido has condemned the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of Revolution now protest.

According to Sahara reporters, the Department of State Services (DSS) forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

However, reports claim that during the ongoing trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare on Friday, the DSS disrupted it, trying to re-arrest them.

It claimed that the operatives of the DSS chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and brutalised a reporter with a renowned television station.

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

Recall that he was arrested for organising the Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

In his reaction, Davido tweeted “Justice slowly becoming a thing of the past n our dear country …. a kid somewhere in nigeria dreaming of becoming a lawyer and bettering the community would see this and start having doubts … just sad”

Also responding to a follower’s opinion that Nigerian celebrities should wade into the issue, Davido said the situation of things in the country now requires everyone to be held responsible for their actions.

“Voice against gun lol ok … this country these days nah CARRY UR OWN I GO CARRY MY OWN” the ‘Fall’ crooner said.