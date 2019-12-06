Hours after American rapper, Cardi B sparked reactions over the remix of Davido’s hit song ‘Fall’, the Nigerian singer has confirmed his collaboration with her.

Concise News reports that fans of Davido and the Grammy award winning rapper were taken by surprise when a video surfaced online.

In the video, Cardi B was seen twerking and dancing to ‘Fall’ while on a plane trip to Africa , as her rap verse on Davido’s ‘Fall’ played in the background.

Ovie O, the co-founder of popular music website, NotJustOk had earlier hinted the release of the song’s remix.

Also confirming it, the ‘Fall’ crooner, in a tweet revealed that he recorded the song alongside Cardi B in last February.

“Not a cover we recorded this last feb … just never dropped” Davido tweeted.

Not a cover we recorded this last feb … just never dropped https://t.co/Njt0y6TwSn — Davido (@iam_Davido) December 6, 2019

The 2017 hit song, which is track off the singer’s “A Good Time” album has broken records to become the first Nigerian music video to hit 150 million views on YouTube.