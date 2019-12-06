In what appears to be a reaction to celebrities calling people out over what they describe as ‘ungratefulness’ popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky has said certain things need to be forgone.

Bobrisky, in an Instagram post, said people need to understand that expecting paybacks for help rendered to others is a sign of immaturity.

The cross-dresser said ” Why do people expect a payback after helping? You helped hol or her because you know the person needed it.

“So why asking for a return after the assistance you gave helping…. people need to grow up and let certain things go.

Bobrisky’s remark is however, perceived to be a reaction to Nollywood actress Angela Okorie’s claim that reality star, Tacha is an ungrateful personality.

The actress, in a long post on Instagram said even though she doesn’t expect paybacks for every of her kind gestures, she deserves gratitude.

“Some people i helped like Tacha can’t even say, Thank you for giving her my platform

To push her Brand, As the matter of fact she ignores me.

Stating that it took Tacha two weeks to call her after leaving Big brother house, Okorie said: ” Now I understand why Jaruma unfollowed you.

Reacting to Okorie’s comment, Jaruma shared screenshots of the actress’ claims on her Instagram page, with the caption “God is in control”.

Recall that the sex therapist, recently recounted how she had stood by Tacha during her stay in the big brother house, but the reality star ended up not treating her right.

According to the sex therapist, Tacha, after her disqualification acted like “she never did anything for her”