The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the manhandling and arrest of Omoyele Sowore in court on Friday.

The Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested the convener of #RevolutionNow and human rights activist less than 24 hours after releasing him following a court order.

The DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter handle, Kanu said the DSS action against Sowore has proved to the world that Nigeria is in a “calamitous mess” and why they want Biafra.

He wrote: “Nigeria’s secret police DSS manhandling Sowore before abducting him in court today in full view of the presiding judge. Thankfully the world can now see what a calamitous mess Nigeria has become and why we want Biafra. Now they know Nigeria is a failed state.”

The DSS had held on to Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, who are standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, since a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their release on 4 October.

The presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, on Thursday challenged the DSS for constituting itself into a parallel court and flouting orders.

Sowore was arrested for organising the Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The Nigerian government had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against the activist.