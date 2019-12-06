Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Announces Date, Time For Next Broadcast

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has announced Saturday, 7th of December 2019 as his next live broadcast on Radio Biafra platforms, Concise News reports.

The Abia-born activist alleges that the Nigerian government is abusing human rights.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Thursday: “Join me for broadcast on Radio #Biafra as we continue to expose horrific state-sponsored terrorism & human rights abused by the Nigerian Govt.

Sat. 07/12/19

7 pm #Biafraland Time

TuneInhttps://t.co/i46r24xmwh

Websitehttps://t.co/WLT9EDzDgu

FB livehttps://t.co/6hJVfLTQTs.”

Ejimakor bares thoughts on Ejiofor’s ordeal

Meanwhile, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s counsel, has shared his thoughts on his colleague, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who is being declared wanted by the Police over killing of officers.

Some irate youth in Oraifite under Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday reportedly killed two policemen for allegedly attacking the house of Ejiofor.

See his tweet below on Wednesday: