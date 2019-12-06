Biafra: Father Of IPOB Leader Kanu Snr. Is Dead

Eze Israel Kanu, the father of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been confirmed dead, Concise News reports.

A former Aviation Minister and a friend to the pro-Biafra leader Kanu Femi Fani-Kayode said this on Friday in a tweet on his handle.

“May the precious soul of the revered father of my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu rest in perfect peace,” he tweeted.

Kanu, 86, who was the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, died about four months after his wife Sally Kanu’s demise.

He had not been seen in the public following the raid of his palace by soldiers in September 2017.

While reacting to Kanu’s death, the Abia State Government in a statement described it as a “rude shock.”

According to the statement, Kanu Snr. was committed to the development of his community and Abia State while alive.

“It was with rude shock that we learnt of the passing on of one of our great royal fathers, HRM Eze Sir I.O. Kanu, the Egwu Ukwu II of Afaraukwu Ibeku, at the age of 86 years,” the statement said.

“His unwavering love and sterling contributions to the development of his community in particular, and Abia State, in general, are well documented.

“No doubt, HRM left a lasting legacy and an indelible impression on the minds of Ndigbo everywhere in the world.

“Death is not the end of man but a necessary passage to a better place in eternity where there is no strife, sorrow or pain. Indeed, Papa has only gone to that better place.

The Abia government, however, is consoled that the monarch lived a good life and is resting peacefully, promising to support the family of the late traditional ruler