Benue Assembly Takes 'Necessary' Decision On Fate Of LG Caretaker Chairmen

The Benue House of Assembly has approved the extension of tenure of caretaker committee chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state for another six months, Concise News reports.

The approval followed a correspondence from the state Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday during the plenary requesting the house to grant the caretaker committee chairmen and their members an extension of tenure.

Ortom explained that the extension was necessary in order not to create vacuum at the third tier of government but to ensure smooth operations until elections would be conducted in year 2020.

The tenure of the caretaker committee which were confirmed by the House on May 30, would end on December 8, 2019.

Moving a motion for the approval, the Speaker, Titus Uba and the House Minority Leader, Bem Mngutyo (Tarka/APC), said that the Local Government Law provides for the extension of tenure of the committee for another six months.

Terkaa Ucha (Tiev/PDP), who seconded the motion, said that the governor’s request was within the law.

Benue varsity produces 22 first class graduates in 5 years–VC

In related news, Prof. Iorwuese Gernah, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mkar in Gboko Local Government of Area of Benue said the institution had graduated 22 first class graduates in five years.

Gernah disclosed this on Thursday in Mkar during a news conference to mark the varsity’s 4th combined Convocation Ceremony for grandaunts of 2014/15 to 2018/19 academic sessions coming up on Saturday.

He explained that the institution had graduated 1,235 students out of which 1,177 were first degrees while 58 were post graduates.

Nongo U Kristu U I Seer U Sha Tar (NKST) Church established the varsity in 2005.

NKST Nongu u Kristu u i Seer u sha Tar, NKST (or Universal Reformed Church of Christ, URCC) is a Bible strict church with a huge following, especially in Benue. It has “Ter Ngu Van” with ”The Lord is Coming” as motto.

According to the vice-chancellor, 1,177 graduates and 58 post graduates will be awarded first and Masters degrees respectively, adding that out of the figure, 22 were first class, 309 second class upper, 598 second class lower, 246 third class and 8 pass degrees.

He also disclosed that during the event, the varsity would also install its Chancellor, Sen. Barnabas Gemade and confer honorary degrees on Brig,- Gen. Atom Kpera,(rtd), Dr Dirk Steen and Mrs Adedolapo Vaatia.

Gen. Kpera was one-time Military Sole Administrator of Anambra and Benue.

He said the varsity currently offered 18 programmes out of which 16 had full National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation while accreditation of the two others had reached different stages of completion.

Gernah said the varsity would also inaugurate its Radio Station; 101.5 FM and security post donated by the university alumni.

He, however, expressed concern that despite its achievements, the varsity had serious financial challenges adding that the current indebtedness of the university stood at N600 million made up of salaries and sundry items.

The vice-chancellor, however, advocated Federal government’s support for private higher institutions of learning by extending its Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to improve their infrastructure development and academic output.

He noted that TETFUND was established when there were no private universities in Nigeria, adding that the law establishing it did not envisage a future with private universities.

Gernah said this had become imperative because the establishment of private universities in the country had opened up academic landscape and provided access to many candidates seeking admission.

He said that such candidates would have been denied the opportunity of higher education, were it not for the establishment of private universities in the country.

Gernah said the present day reality in the university education called for such law to be amended and made in favour of all universities.