Arsenal Vs Brighton: What Ljungberg Said After Defeat

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has hinged the club’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on the players’ low confidence.

The north London side have not won a match in nine games, their worst run since 1977, as Adam Webster and Neal Maupay scored in the two halves to silence the Emirates.

The Gunners, based on this loss, are 10th in the Premier League standings, while Brighton occupy 13th spot.

“Of course it’s disappointing but we’ve got to keep on going. The players are low on confidence, I think you can see that. There was a little bit of a reaction in the second half, but you’ve got to start games like that,” the former Arsenal winger, who took interim charge of the team after Unai Emery’s sacking last week, said.

“We’re in a difficult situation, we’ve lost a lot of games and the confidence has gone down. We started the game flat with no energy. It’s my job to get them to be aggressive and play with energy.”