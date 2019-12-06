Some Nigerians attacked Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Friday in Madrid, Spain, Concise News reports.

The attack, it was learned, took place during a climate change event in the Spanish capital, according to a tweet on Amaechi’s verified Twitter handle.

The former governor of Rivers state noted that the attackers, however, did not harm him as he was doing fine.

According to him, the perpetrators of the act were repelled by the Spanish police, as he thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers.

“Some minutes ago,” Amaechi said, “I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”