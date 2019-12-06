Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has again countered a post by Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, who asked people to write list of items of what they want from God.

Concise News reports that Oyedepo had on his Twitter handle, said people should await delivery of what they expect from God, after writing their lists.

He wrote “Write out three items of what you want God to dofor you tonight and press to the point of delivery”

In his reaction, Daddy Freeze known for being a strong critic of Nigerian pastors took to his Instagram handle to question Oyedepo’s post, asking if the delivery would made through FedEx or DHL.

The OAP wrote “Write it out o let Oyedepo help you FedEx it to God abi na DHL!”

“Shiloh that God destroyed with his own hands can’t take you to God only Christ can, disabuse your minds guys.”

Last year, Daddy Freeze suggested that Oyedepo, is a member of a so-called secret cult Illuminati.

Freeze made the insinuation based on a sign the man of God displays while ministering to his congregation.