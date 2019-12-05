Burna boy’s music collaboration with Zlatan titled ‘Killing Dem” and official video of ‘Blow My Mind’ by Davido featuring Chris Brown have topped the list of most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube’s 2019 list.

The list was released on Thursday, December 5, alongside list of most watch videos in Nigeria, with Emmanuella of Mark Angel comedy, Funke Akindele’s ‘Aiyetoro’ topping the list.

Other artistes who made the list of most watched music videos are Teni, Rudeboy, Kizz Daniel, Naira Marley, among others.

According to the video sharing platform, the top trending videos are selected based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.

See the full list below: