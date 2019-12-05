Burna boy’s music collaboration with Zlatan titled ‘Killing Dem” and official video of ‘Blow My Mind’ by Davido featuring Chris Brown have topped the list of most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube’s 2019 list.
The list was released on Thursday, December 5, alongside list of most watch videos in Nigeria, with Emmanuella of Mark Angel comedy, Funke Akindele’s ‘Aiyetoro’ topping the list.
Other artistes who made the list of most watched music videos are Teni, Rudeboy, Kizz Daniel, Naira Marley, among others.
According to the video sharing platform, the top trending videos are selected based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.
See the full list below:
- Zlatan x Burna Boy – Killin Dem (Official Music Video)
- Davido x Chris Brown – Blow My Mind (Official Video)
- Rudeboy – Reason With Me [Official Video]
- Naira Marley x Zlatan – Am I A Yahoo Boy (Official Video)
- Kizz Daniel – MADU (Official Video)
- Naira Marley – Soapy [Official Video]
- Teni – Uyo Meyo (Official Video)
- Benson Ken – Is back with a Powerful Worship Medley – Talent Hunt 9.
- Adekunle Gold x Simi – Promise (Official Video)
- Rema – Dumebi ( Official Music Video )
- Rudeboy – Double Double [Official Video] ft. Olamide, Phyno
- Fireboy DML – JEALOUS (Official Music video)
- Larry Gaaga x Wizkid – Low
- Timaya – Balance (Official Video)
- Teni – Power Rangers (Official Video)