Video sharing platform, YouTube has shared its 2019 list of most watch videos in Nigeria, with Emmanuella of Mark Angel comedy, Funke Akindele’s ‘Aiyetoro’ topping the list.

The list was released on Thursday, December 5.

According to the YouTube, the compilation of the list portrays Nigeria’s love for sports and entertainment.

A statement released by the platform also revealed that Nigerians rely on it to keep them abreast of trending issues, as BBC Africa Documentary – Sex for Grades undercover and Ynaija’s interview with celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo made it as top trending videos.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.

See full list below

Top 15 Videos watched in Nigeria in 2019

Mark Angel Comedy – COMMANDER (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)

2. Sceneone TV – Aiyetoro Town Episode 1- UPGRADE

3. Supersport – UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights

4. GhenGhenJokes – INTERVIEW (ATIKU OR BUHARI)

5. Xploit Comedy – The Spirit of Stinginess (xploit comedy)

6. Ayo Ajewole Woliagba-YPM – Sunday To Remember – Full Video (WOLI AGBA)

7. Official Broda Shaggi – THE PROPHET (full video) #brodashaggi

8. Kyinkyinaa Twan Comedy – AM PROFESSIONAL MECHANIC

9. BBC News Africa – Sex for Grades: undercover inside Nigerian and Ghanaian universities

10. Kenny Blaq – THE AFRICAN PRAISE EXPERIENCE 2019

11. Big Brother Naija – Finale: And Mercy Wins

12. Splendid TV – MAD OVER YOU EPISODE 4

13. RÉvsVEVO – POCO DANCE TUTORIAL – HOW TO DO THE POCO DANCE

14. Chop Daily – How To Zanku Part 2

15. Ynaija – How I Met Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and The First Rape – Busola Dakolo | Part 1#With Chude