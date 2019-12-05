The Experience 2019: See List Of Performing Artistes, How To Stream Event Live

The most anticipated annual worship event in Nigeria is now only two days away and the stage is set for top gospel acts from across the world to thrill fans.

The Experience which is convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House On The Rock Church was first held in 2006 and has since grown to be arguably become the largest gospel music concert in the world.

This year’s event, scheduled to hold on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan from 7pm till dawn and is set to take over the city of Lagos for one amazing night of great, live worship.

Billed to perform at the Experience this year are award-winning Nigerian and international gospel artistes.

The impressive roster include Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Tope Alabi, Planetshakers, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Sammie Okposo, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir including newcomers to The Experience stage – Todd Dulaney, Mercy Chinwo and Preye Odede.

Live Streaming

Even though thousands of people will be at the venue to have the real Experience from close range, the organisers have also made provision for fans across the world who would not be able to make it there live to stream it live and follow everything up in real-time. For live streaming, you can log on to the official website http://theexperiencelagos.com/2019/ and simply click on livestream. That is aside other numerous platforms that would also be streaming the event live on their websites and all social media platforms.