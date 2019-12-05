Afrobeat star, Teni Makanaki, dressed as Santa Claus has taken to Third Mainland bridge, Lagos, to promote her show scheduled to hold this month.

Concise News reports that Teni, who was escorted by fans pleaded with motorists to purchase tickets for her show.

In the clip, the ‘Billionaire’ crooner held a mega phone, telling people to come to her show on December 16, just as she distributed fliers.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Teni wrote “Come to my show!! Dec 16th EKO HOTEL buy your tickets now”

