The Convener of the Revolution Now Protest, Omoyele Sowore, has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS) about four months after he was arrested.

Concise News reports that the publisher of Sahara Reporters – an online news medium – was released on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours.

The DSS held on to Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, who are standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, since a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their release on 4 October.

It confirmed that it had received a court order asking it to release Sowore, but said on Friday, November 8, that nobody had turned up at the agency for Sowore.

The presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, on Thursday challenged the DSS for constituting itself into a parallel court and flouting orders.

Sowore was arrested for organising the Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against the activist.

