About seven thousand and forty-one delegates from forty-seven (47) nations came to the 2019 Shiloh Breaking Limits programme of the Winners’ Chapel.

Concise News reports that the Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits of the Winners’ Chapel is holding live in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Shiloh 2019 which started on Tuesday, December 3rd, will end on Sunday, December 8th.

During Day 2 of the Shiloh programme of the Winners’ Chapel, the church revealed that the number of nations present at the event was now forty-seven.

“Good Report!!!” the church tweeted. “7041 delegates from 47 Nations across the World are on [the] ground on this second night of encounter.”

Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits can be streamed live via the Domi YouTube channel of the Winners’ Chapel as well as the Faith Tabernacle website.

Also, those who cannot stream Shiloh 2019 can watch Bishop David Oyedepo and other ministers of the gospel in the live broadcast in viewing centres in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the world.