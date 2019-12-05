The embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat has been ordered to be transferred from the custody of the Department of State Service to a correctional facility.

Concise News reports that Justice Gideon Kudafa of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in the state capital gave the order on Thursday.

The trial judge in his ruling said that the decision to remand the IMN leader and his wife in a correctional facility is to enable their lawyers and doctors have easy access to them.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to February the 6th for the commencement of trial.

Recall that the DSS has explained the circumstances that warranted the continued detention of the IMN leader in its facility.

There has been a public outcry by Nigerians about the detention of some notable persons undergoing trials and the refusal by the agency to obey court orders.

In a statement by DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency in November said it will continue to conduct its operations within the bounds of the law.

According to the DSS, many of those who are within its custody opted to remain there on their own volition.

The statement added that Dasuki and El-Zakzaky had appealed to the courts to be left in the custody of the service instead of being taken to the Correctional Centres.

He wrote: “For the avoidance of doubt, the duo had appealed to the Courts to be left in the custody of the Service instead of being taken to the Correctional Centres.

“Well meaning Nigerians are equally witnesses to the case of Omoleye Sowore, who, on a similar order of the Court, was to be remanded at the Kuje or Suleja Centre, but preferred to be kept at the DSS.

“Everyone, also, saw what eventually played out with El-Zakzaky, when he opted to be returned to the custody of the Service even as the Court had granted him leave to seek medical care in India. These were choices these personalities made on their own volition.

“Since their stay, the Service has continued to extend the best courtesies to them. They are allowed access to people and use of other facilities like telephones, gymnasium, TV, newspapers and medical facilities.

“Among others, their families and trusted persons bring them food of their choices on a daily basis. There could not have been better treatments than these.

“Against the wrong perception that the Service held these persons in defiance to Court Orders, it is obvious, by the above explanations, that they rather choose to be looked after by the DSS. The reason for such choice is not far fetched. It is simply because the Service’s holding facilities are good and within acceptable international standards.

“It is not in the character of the DSS to join issues with persons or groups. Yet, silence should not be golden at a time like this. For its compliance to democratic norms, the Service owes the Nigerian public a duty to explain some of its activities. This is more so that these are oftentimes grossly misunderstood or misrepresented.

“Once again, the Service restates its commitment to a strong partnership with the media and other stakeholders including opinion leaders. It is not averse to criticisms and therefore welcomes constructive engagement from all and sundry.

“It will continue to conduct its operations within the bounds of the law and importantly be guided by that time tested axiom of Usman Dan Fodio that conscience is an open wound and only the truth can heal it.”