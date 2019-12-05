The Senate on Thursday has passed the 2020 budget into law which is to be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, Concise News reports.

The lawmakers passed the bill after Chairman of the Appropriations committee, Barau Jibrin, moved a motion for its passage.

The figure passed as the total expenditure for 2020 by the upper legislative chamber is higher than what President Muhammadu Buhari proposed by N260 billion.

The increase puts the total sum of the government’s expenditure at N10.59 trillion.

On October 8, Buhari presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of the national assembly.

Presenting his report on Thursday, Barau said the key assumptions for the 2020 budget are 2.18 million barrels as daily production of crude and $57/barrel as benchmark price.

Also, the National Assembly has raised its budget for 2020 from the N125bn to N128bn.

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations made the recommendation in its report on the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The increment of the National Assembly budget forms part of the increase in the size of the national budget, which has been raised from the proposed N10.33tn to about N10.6tn.

In the bill President Muhammadu Buhari laid before a joint session of the National Assembly on October 8, 2019, N125bn was proposed for the federal parliament under statutory transfers.

Thereafter, the lawmakers voted on the clauses of the bill in the committee of supply and it was passed after a voice vote.

The government said it targets a revenue of N8.155 trillion/N2.64 trillion from oil, N1.8 trillion from non-oil tax revenue and N3.7 trillion from other sources.

The estimates are based on the new value added tax (VAT) rate which was increased from 5% to 7.5%.