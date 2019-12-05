Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of the defunct P-Square music group has declared his intention to release a solo album, two years after split with his brother, Peter.

Rude boy made the announcement in a clip on his Instastory.

The singer, whose banging singles ranging from “Reason With Me” to the educative “Audio Money” have been the faves of many revealed that the album will be dropped in 2020.

Rudeboy however did not disclose the album title and release date.

Paul Okoye Speaks On Split With Peter

Rudeboy recently explained the separation of the music group, stating that it was as a result of family issue.

The twin brothers, who were once the top singers in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, have reportedly been at loggerheads with one another for years.

But speaking in an interview with Accelerate TV, Paul opened up on what caused their feud, which he described as family issue, contrary to prominent belief that it was caused by music.

On his music interest, Paul said he started as a back up singer but ventured into the career fully after much encouragements.