Residents of Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin area of Lagos State, were sent into panic mood as pipeline explosion rocked the area.

Concise News understands that the explosion occurred on Thursday morning as residents were seen running helter-skelter to avert being caught in the explosion.

As the time of filing this report, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and the fire service are yet to arrive in the area to curtail the inferno.

Confirming the explosion, Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the incident was reportedly caused by pipeline vandalization.

He said “There is an outbreak of fire at the back of Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu -Igando Road.

“I suspect that the fire must have been caused by pipeline vandalization. I have activated Lagos State Response Plan. All key Stakeholders have moved to the scene.”



