Nigerians React As Court Jails Ex-Governor Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu. Source: Leadership

Diverse reactions have trailed the jailing of a former Abia State governor, Uzor Kalu, to twelve years in prison for an N7.65bn fraud.

Concise News understands that Uzor Kalu was handed the jail term on Thursday by the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, sentenced Kalu to 12 years’ imprisonment while he ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as the third defendant in the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Kalu alongside his company and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts during Kalu’s tenure as governor in July last year on a 39-count amended charge.

The convicts were first arraigned in 2007 before Justice Adamu Bello but several adjournments and transfer of judges stalled the trial.

The court initially fixed December 2 to deliver judgment but announced last Friday that the judgment would be delivered on December 5.

It was learned that the reason for the rescheduling was due to the judge’s participation in election petition tribunal matters.

In 2018, the EFCC closed its case after calling 19 witnesses. In their defence, Kalu and his co-defendants filed a no-case submission before the court.

Before he could hear and rule on the no-case submission, the presiding judge, JusticeMohammed Idris, was elevated to the Court of Appeal.

The judge, however, received a fiat from the appeal court president, Zainab Bulkachuwa, to return to the high court and conclude the case.

Nigerians React

While reacting to the development, Nigerian took to Twitter to air their views on the matter.

They were some that hailed the President Muhammadu Buhari government for fighting corruption.

According to this set of persons, Buhari’s government does not shield members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when it comes to fighting corruption.

Others expressed reservations over the court ruling, saying it might be a calculated attempt at Igbo people.

Below are the reactions that trailed the court's ruling on the former Abia State governor (1999-2007):