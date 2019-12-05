Nigerians React As Court Jails Ex-Governor Uzor Kalu

Diverse reactions have trailed the jailing of a former Abia State governor, Uzor Kalu, to twelve years in prison for an N7.65bn fraud.

Concise News understands that Uzor Kalu was handed the jail term on Thursday by the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, sentenced Kalu to 12 years’ imprisonment while he ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as the third defendant in the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Kalu alongside his company and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts during Kalu’s tenure as governor in July last year on a 39-count amended charge.

The convicts were first arraigned in 2007 before Justice Adamu Bello but several adjournments and transfer of judges stalled the trial.

The court initially fixed December 2 to deliver judgment but announced last Friday that the judgment would be delivered on December 5.

It was learned that the reason for the rescheduling was due to the judge’s participation in election petition tribunal matters.

In 2018, the EFCC closed its case after calling 19 witnesses. In their defence, Kalu and his co-defendants filed a no-case submission before the court.

Before he could hear and rule on the no-case submission, the presiding judge, JusticeMohammed Idris, was elevated to the Court of Appeal.

The judge, however, received a fiat from the appeal court president, Zainab Bulkachuwa, to return to the high court and conclude the case.

Nigerians React

While reacting to the development, Nigerian took to Twitter to air their views on the matter.

They were some that hailed the President Muhammadu Buhari government for fighting corruption.

According to this set of persons, Buhari’s government does not shield members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when it comes to fighting corruption.

Others expressed reservations over the court ruling, saying it might be a calculated attempt at Igbo people.

Below are the reactions that trailed the court’s ruling on the former Abia State governor (1999-2007):

Is 12 years in prison enough for over N7B corruption case?🤔 Asking for Orji Uzor Kalu. — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) December 5, 2019

Buttu, wailers use to say "join APC and all your sins are forgiven" Abi Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a member of pdp ni? Joshua Dariye, and Jolly Niyame are still doing their term at correctional Facility respectively! Abeg I no wan hear witch hunting when the tablet turns o💁🏼 — Kenny Abdul-Ganiyy (@Classykay777) December 5, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu is a loyal APC member. But his party loyalty won't save him from prosecution. He may end up being the third APC Senator to go to jail for charges of corruption. — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) December 5, 2019

Now, Orji Uzor Kalu has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. I do hope we won't come with the: "It's because he's an Igbo man" narrative. Please, those spiels are boring. I am from Abia state and this judgement dey sweet my belle. Orji Uzor Kalu deserves worse. So, fuck Him! — Dede Dinma° (@medleybones) December 5, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu convicted of N7.1 billion fraud! Me: 2023 he will still contest for president in this Nigeria. — Modebolanle (@modebolanle) December 5, 2019

Joshua Dariye joined APC ✔

Jolly Nyame joined APC ✔

Orji Uzor Kalu joined APC✔ They all got convicted 🔨

lesson: joining APC can't shield you from your crimes

Wailers, no sin is forgiven when you decamp to APC.

Baba Buhari doesn't shield anyone from the long arm of the law — Ekwukwo Elvis (@elvis_ekwukwo) December 5, 2019

The assets of Slok should be forfeited to the Abia State Government and not the Federal Government. If this is true, please we also want the procecution of the person that succeeded Governor Orji Uzor Kalu. https://t.co/HvtE9jeoR4 — La Positìve 🇳🇬 (@PaulPositive4) December 5, 2019

Court convicts Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu

The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was charged with N7.1bn fraud. Now that he is an ex convict, Will he resign as Senate principal officer while appealing his conviction? pic.twitter.com/Zv7v62XEOF — UCHEEZONYE 💧(Offical) (@uche_ezeonye) December 5, 2019

N7.1bn fraud: Court convicts Orji Kalu Orji Uzor Kalu was very useful during the elections,now that the elections has been won & lost…… TO YOUR TENTS OH ISRAEL. — chijioke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) December 5, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu should never have been in govt going by his antecedent (starting from his sham donation to Borno Education Trust Fund in 1992), but a whole lot of those politicians that were elected in 1999 were criminals as well. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) December 5, 2019

High Court has sentenced Orji Uzor Kalu to 12 years imprisonment for stealing over N7b

Another person was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for stealing N10m. What kind of justice are Bench dispensing in this country?

Its not that the N7b conviction will stand at supreme court — Omotayo Omotosho (@omotayoo) December 5, 2019

A court of competent jurisdiction has sentenced Orji uzor kalu, to 12 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering. Even after dining with the devil and denying his people, he still got served. He's a thief and should rot in jail. — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) December 5, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu 🙌 🙅🙅 That's the best or merited conviction I've heard so far..

Thank you @officialEFCC — Izu Bright (@Coltishbright) December 5, 2019

Chaiii Orji Uzor Kalu @OUKtweets, after all you did for Buhari/Apc,all they rewarded you with is 12 yrs in dungeon? OK ooo,maybe Igbo one Nigerianists will learn from your fate…. https://t.co/gvAbtP5Fpw — #WeAreAllBiafrans (@JeffNnaka) December 5, 2019

First, it was Air Peace, now Orji Uzor Kalu. Calculated move with a pattern or happenstance?🤔🤔 — Dr. Maxvayshia 🇦🇺 🇳🇬 (@maxvayshia) December 5, 2019

BREAKING: N7.65Billion Fraud: Ex Gov. Orji Kalu Jailed Finally, a former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was prosecuted on a 27 counts by the EFCC has been jailed.#SayNoToCorruption #EFCCFightsForYou pic.twitter.com/F6eHHmSESp — JELEEL OBA YESIRU (@DKINGJAY) December 5, 2019

Attention please( taps 🎤): ORJI UZOR KALU IS A THIEF. This is no hate speech,please. A court of competent jurisdiction says so. Shout it very loud before appeal upturns it. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) December 5, 2019

Please, don’t get too excited about the Orji Uzor Kalu conviction. Until the Supreme Court convicts him, I won’t get carried away. We have been through this road before. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) December 5, 2019

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for N7.65bn fraud by the Federal High Court in Lagos. Soon, we will start hearing that it is because he is from a particular section of the country. — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) December 5, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu thought the APC Umbrella will save him. Little did he know that Buhari will NEVER influence the Judiciary for anybody, not even his family members. Now that he is convicted for a 7.1bn fraud, let us hear what our friends from the other side will say. Shall we? — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) December 5, 2019

You can decamp to APC all you want but the long arm of the law will still catch up with you. Goodbye Orji Uzor Kalu. Actions have consequences — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) December 5, 2019

Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law. Warnings shot fired to potential decampees as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) is convicted for fraud by a Lagos High Court. OUK, a former Abia Gov was charged by the FG for theft, fraud of over N7.1 billion naira. — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) December 5, 2019

Sending Orji Uzor kalu to jail is one thing, Making sure he served the jail term is another… This is Nigeria Where anything is possible! — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) December 5, 2019

I like the message Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC case sends… Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law.

A strong Warning to potential decampees but let's watch and wait…na naija be this — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) December 5, 2019

Just wait and see! People who claimed Orji Uzor Kalu corruption cases has stopped because he is APC member will begin to make it an ethnic based issue. — Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) December 5, 2019

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has been sentenced to 12years imprisonment by court for money laundering even after romancing and dining with the devil. He should rot in jail. — Unu amaro kam si kwado (@AfamDeluxo) December 5, 2019

That Orji Uzor Kalu is a thief is not a question. That Orji Kalu is being sentenced to 12yrs in prison calls for celebration. However, awaiting the decision of the Appeal /supreme court, before celebrating is advice. "For in the APC & your sins are always forgiven" ~ Oshiomole — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 5, 2019

Some people are hurt by the 12 year sentencing of Ex-governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu. A sad example of the Nigerian “leave am, this na our own thief” belief system pic.twitter.com/t0IrbnOVpJ — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) December 5, 2019

Hailers are happy with the conviction of Orji Uzor Kalu going to jail despite being part of them. In Nigeria once you are part of the executive you are bigger than the judiciary Game of 2023 begins now APC as a party will split to 20 places cause buhari is going back to Daura — QUDUS (@QdPaper) December 5, 2019

2 seconds people are dragging orji uzor Kalu😂 what will happen to that his big house before banex Junction? — U C H E N N A 💙❤️ (@WalkerSavvy8) December 5, 2019

A federal high court finds

Orji Uzor Kalu guilty of over 7 billion Naira fraud after 12 years. APC ain't a political bulletproof. President.@MBuhari in his aphorism " I am for everybody , i am for nobody" . People must face the consequences of their actions — Buhari's Prodigal Daughter (@johnnysleek) December 5, 2019

BREAKING NEWS! Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu is being sentenced to 12years in jail by the court. He thought he has gotten away with over N7billion he laundered. Until Appeal/Supreme court validate this pronouncement, I would advise you to suspend ur celebration pic.twitter.com/jBr8couoHb — Engr Dray 👷 | I Stan MESSIX! (@Dray4lyf) December 5, 2019

Chai na wahala galore for 'Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu ' the man whose only distinction is taking @EnyimbaFC to unbelievable heights, now he lose his pension, companies and freedom as he starts a new phrase in a @CorrectionsNg .@officialEFCC — #fela (@ebaimakinde) December 5, 2019

Wow… Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has been sentenced to 12years imprisonment by court for money laundering. Mad o! 🤦🏽‍♂️😩😩😩 — Dr. Kester Ozere ⚡ (@Kestim_) December 5, 2019