Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, December 5th, 2019.

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions and allowances paid to former governors serving as ministers and senators. The ruling came from a suit instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Federal Government in 2017 over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions.”

The Nigerian Government has filed criminal charges against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited, over alleged N135 billion fraud. The charges were filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre. The court was informed by Korede Adegoke, the lawyer to the federal government, of four pending charges pressed against the defendants and urged the court to accept the charges for the purpose of taking their plea.

Nigeria’s 2020 Appropriation Bill has been increased by the country’s House of Representatives from N10.33 trillion to about N10.6 trillion. The House Committee on Finance proposed the new figure during plenary on Wednesday, with a total sum of N10,594,362,364,830 proposed.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’, before Borno State High Court in Maiduguri. She was arraigned alongside one Tahiru Saidu Daura on a three-count charge of conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N66million. The prosecution of the duo followed a petition written by one Ali Tijjani, CEO/Managing Director of AMTMAT Global Ventures against Complete Care and Aids Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), run by the defendants.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched the National Security Strategy 2019, restating that his administration is committed to improving on education, health and security in his second term. The President launched the plan at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa and was witnessed by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who represented the Senate President, Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila, service chiefs and other heads of security agencies.

The House of Representatives has urged the National Population Commission (NPC) to come up with a feasible time table for the conduct of a national census no later than 2020. This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Ademorin Kuye (APC-Lagos) during plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday.

The Senate has sworn in Smart Adeyemi as the Senator representing Kogi West in the 9th National Assembly. The fact of his swearing-in was shared on the verified Twitter handle of the Senate on Wednesday morning. Adeyemi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was sworn in immediately after the commencement of plenary.

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners’ Chapel has said God told him that the destiny of this age has been committed into his hands, Concise News reports. Oyedepo claimed that God told him this on the 12th of November, 2019, as he spoke live during his message on Day 1 of the Winners’ Chapel Shiloh programme.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said that malaria still infects millions of people every year and kills more than 400,000 – mostly children in Africa – because the fight against the mosquito-borne disease has stalled. It said funding for the global battle against malaria – which kills a child every two minutes – is broadly flat, adding that due to continuing transmission via mosquitoes, half the world’s population remains at risk.

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, alongside seven others, have been nominated for the 2019 African Footballer of the Year Award. Liverpool and Egypt star Salah, winner of the award in 2017 and 2018, is seeking the award for the third year on the spin, having helped Liverpool to success in the Champions League last season.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.