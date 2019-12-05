The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has denied reports making the rounds that it has released the shortlist for its 2019 recruitment.

Concise News understands that there have been reports (not here) that the NCS has released the list of successful candidates for its 2019 recruitment exercise.

The reports and list which have been in circulation online also gave dates for the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment screening exercise as well as venues.

However, the NCS in a statement on Thursday, described the list in circulation as fake, warning members of the public that it has not released the shortlist for its 2019 recruitment.

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has again been drawn to the unrepentant activities of internet fraudsters despite several scam alerts by NCS,” the statement noted.

“Recent activities of these elements show criminal ingenuity, presenting fake platforms that appear seemingly genuine to deceive and extort unsuspecting applicants that the Service has released short-listed names for recruitment examination/interview.”

It, therefore, warned that “these recruitment websites/platforms are fake and should not be patronized.

“Members of the public will recall that we denied several similar fake vacancies advertisement with a promise to properly inform the public whenever we are ready. A promise we kept by advertising the vacancies in seven (7) National newspapers.

“NCS is again warning against patronage of any release of short-listed candidates with a promise of letting successfully short-listed candidates know through their email addresses and telephone numbers soon.

“Additionally, such official release will be [a] news item in all NCS programmes on TV and Radio stations. (Note that the internet fraudsters don’t normally use the TV and Radio).

“Accordingly, all applicants are advised to disregard any invitation for recruitment examination/interview and wait patiently for the official release and invitation from the Service, please.”