The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has opened its application portal for admission into the 2019/2020 72nd Regular Course in Kaduna State.

Concise News learned that the opening of the NDA application portal for the NDA 2020 72nd regular course was revealed in a statement by the organization on Thursday.

Deadline; Closing Date For NDA 2020 72nd Regular Course Application

According to the statement by the NDA, the admission application portal for the 72nd Regular Course will open on Thursday, December 5th, 2019.

It noted that all applications for the 72nd Regular Course must be sent on or before 20th March 2020 when the online registration will close.

NDA Admission Application Portal 72nd Regular Course 2019/2020

To apply for the NDA 72nd Regular Course 2019/2020, interested candidates are to visit the registration portal: http://ndaapplications.net/

NDA Admission Requirements 72nd Regular Course 2019/2020

The NDA Kaduna Regular Course 72 is opened to Nigerians, male and female who are between 17 and 21 years.

Below are the other admission requirements for the NDA Kaduna 72nd Regular Course 2019/2020 which noted that candidates:

a. Must be medically and physically fit and must be of good moral character.

b. Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.

c. Present a certificate of indigeneship from the state government or local government area.

d. Be at least 17 years old and NOT more than 21 years old as at the month of August in the year of entry into the Academy.

e. Must have a minimum of 5 ordinary level credits at GCE, SSCE (WAEC, NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB) English language, Mathematics and three other subjects which are relevant to the intended programme at not more than two sittings.

f. Must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examinations (UTME) and attain an acceptable minimum national standard (as determined by JAMB annual policy meeting) in English language, Mathematics and any other 2 subjects relevant to the proposed course

of study as set out by the JAMB Brochure.

g. Must NOT be less than 1.68 meters tall for male and 1.65 meters for female.

h. French and Arabic, the Mandarin language is an added advantage.

Furthermore, interested candidates are to note the following:

a. Application forms submitted without ordinary level results will NOT be accepted.

b. Candidates awaiting results are not qualified.

c. Only ordinary level examination results of NOT more than 5 years old from the date of examination will be accepted.

d. Admission into the Academy is for both male and female Nigerians only.

Course Requirements NDA Kaduna 2019/2020

To see the course requirements for the NDA Kaduna 2019/2020 (72nd Regular), visit the portal here.

How To Apply For NDA Kaduna Regular Course 72 2019/2020

To send an application for the NDA Regular Course 72 2019/2020, candidates are to:

a. Select the NDA as the school of the first choice in the 2019/2020 Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

b. Visit the portal: http://ndaapplications.net/.

c. Purchase the application form online for N3,500.

d. Fill up the NDA application form online and submit.

NDA Kaduna 2019/2020 72nd Regular Course Screening Test Date; Requirements

The screening test; examination date for the NDA Regular Course 72 will take place on Saturday, May 16th, 2020.

Candidates should ensure they come to the screening test venue with:

a. JAMB result slip.

b. Two passport photographs.

c. Acknowledgement form.

d. Screening test admission card.

e. Also, candidates must score at least 180 for Arts, Social and Management Science and 210 for Engineering in the 2019/2020 JAMB UTME.

NDA Screening Test, Examination Past Questions

The NDA has a compendium of past questions which would serve as reference material for those seeking admission.

Concise News understands that the NDA past question for the screening test can be bought from the institution’s Registry for a token.

NDA Kaduna Admission, Registration Enquiries, Complaints

Also, candidates who have issues during the application and screening process for the NDA Regular Course 72 should call: 09058093934 or mail them at info@ndaapplications.net between 09:00 am – 06:00 pm (Nigerian time).