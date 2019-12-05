It is no more news that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has responded on the issue of non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries.

Concise News reports that while it is widely reported that Farouq said on Monday 2nd of December that N-Power beneficiaries’ outstanding stipends will be settled on 20th December, 2019, both the official Twitter and Instagram pages of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) claimed stipends “will be paid on or before” the announced date.

A tweet on the official Twitter page of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) read on Monday: “H.M @Sadiya_farouq has assured npower_ng beneficiaries that all their outstanding stipends will be paid on or before December 20th, 2019…”

The same information was shared on the SIP’s Instagram page, as seen below:

In law and legal definition, ‘on or before’ is a phrase usually found in a contract or promissory note. It signifies that the performance or payment should be done by a particular date.

It can also be done prior to that date. For example, filled up applications must reach on or before December 10, 2019 means the applications should reach the concerned person on December 10 or before December 10, 2019.

It is the 5th day of the last month of the year already, and as this online news medium publishes this story, beneficiaries numbering about 500, 000 are yet to get their monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) for October and November.