Ace music producer, Samklef has revealed that the most stupid thing he has ever done was to fight with star boy, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid.

Recall that a beef between the music producer and star boy rocked social media two years ago.

Samklef had accused the ‘Joro’ crooner of belittling him during interviews

He also claimed to be part of Wizkid’s history, adding that the star boy’s story would be incomplete without him.

But even after they ended their feud had been settled, Samklef still feels remorseful about how he had shaded Wizkid on social media.

Asked about most stupid thing he has ever done by a Twitter user, Samklef said: “fight Wizkid on social media.”