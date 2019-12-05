Manchester City and Manchester United clash in the derby this weekend in a big clash in the English Premier League (EPL).

Concise News reports that United have had a topsy-turvy run this campaign, while City are one of the genuine sides tackling league-leaders, Liverpool.

Both sides won their respective games in midweek and would go into the weekend’s biggest contest in England with confidence.

United, although have fallen behind in terms of quality and success to Pep Guardiola’s men in recent years, they have done well against the big boys in the league this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s army are unbeaten against Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this term.

In fact, strong they are against the domestic ‘big teams’ they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and also triumphed over the impressive Leicester City.

Missing star man, Paul Pogba through injury for multiple matchdays now, they could have him available against one of the league’s most-fearful sides, Manchester City.

They also have energetic midfielder, Scott McTominay to rely on. The Scot was in action in the crucial win against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur after a brief lay-off.

Reigning champions, City have already lost a home Premier League match this season, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of October.

The Citizens have won three of their last four league clashes with United, though, and will be determined to collect another three points in this weekend’s Manchester derby.

Sergio Aguero has missed City’s last three matches with the thigh injury that he picked up against Chelsea on November 23. The Argentina international will not be available for the Manchester derby but could be involved against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on December 15.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Date, Venue

Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Manchester United Time

6: 30 PM Nigerian Time

Manchester City vs Manchester United Where To Watch Match Live

SuperSport 3 Live