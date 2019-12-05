Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Jose Mourinho was understandably unhappy following Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday in the English Premier League (EPL).

Concise News reports that Mourinho spoke to Solskjaer behind the scenes at Old Trafford immediately after the fixture, which United won 2-1, and the two managers exchanged words.

Solskjaer was asked to open up on the conversation during his interview on Amazon Prime Video, following the game.

And while the Norwegian refused to reveal what the two managers said to each other he confirmed that Mourinho wasn’t happy to be on the losing side.

“No one likes to lose the game,” explained the Manchester United boss. “But we are all the same, we just want to win games.”

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a powerful effort that beat Paulo Gazzaniga at the near post.

Dele Alli equalised for Tottenham with a stunning goal following a clever flick in the area.

But it was Rashford once again who ensured United would be taking all three points from the match with the game’s third and final goal from the penalty spot.

The win sees Man United leapfrog Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Lampard reacts to Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester United after Chelsea beat Aston Villa

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard couldn’t resist a smile after being told that Tottenham had been beaten by Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

Since replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager last month, Mourinho had guided Spurs to two wins in the Premier League and provided an immediate boost to their top-four hopes.

But Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Spurs boss as United ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford following two goals from Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea got back on track following their defeat to West Ham at the weekend by sealing a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for Chelsea before Trezeguet equalised but Mason Mount netted the winner in the 48th minute.

In his interview with Chelsea TV after the match, Lampard was alerted to the fact that Tottenham had suffered their first setback under Mourinho by getting beaten by United. But when asked by the presenter if he had seen the result, Lampard broke out in a huge grin, raised his eyebrows and replied: ‘I did see that, yeah, I did.’