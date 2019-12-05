Man United Vs Tottenham: Mourinho Sends Message To Rashford After EPL Match

Tottenham Head Coach, Jose Mourinho has lauded Marcus Rashford’s performance against his side and says the Manchester United forward’s brace proves he was right to tell him to play from the left wing during his time at the English Premier League (EPL) giants.

Concise News reports that the 22-year-old gave the home side the lead after just six minutes on Wednesday night. Then after Dele Alli’s stunning effort had tied the match, the 22-year-old scored the decisive penalty to secure a 2-1 victory against his old trainer.

Rashford was a thorn in the flesh of Spurs’ players on the flank all night and Mourinho believes it has underlined again that his best position is coming in off the left wing.

Asked if he’d seen Rashford play that well before, Mourinho told Amazon Prime: “Yes I did. As I always told, from the left.

“Not as a nine, from the left. I knew it, I told the boys. I told him exactly the way he does things. But he was good, he was really good.”

Spurs were grateful to goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga for keeping the scoreline respectable in the first half and Mourinho was gracious in defeat afterwards, admitting his side were second best. He continued: “I think they deserved the victory by their first half. We didn’t start well at all.

“I think for the first 30 minutes they were the best team, and I think because of that, for this strong 30 minutes where we were not there, and also because of the way we conceded the second goal, I think they deserved to win.”

For United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he was also full of praise for Rashford’s performance and believes it is the best he has seen the forward play since he took over from Mourinho at Old Trafford.

“It’s the best he’s had under me. He was mature, strong against good Premier League players. His penalty was calm and composed, and his [first] goal, we know he’s got those strikes in him and he had three or four chances,”

Solskjaer told BBC Sport. “It’s like he was back on the playground or in the back garden. We want them to have fun, there’s nothing dangerous out there – just 75,000 people, wanting to see the best [of them].”

The win sees Man United leapfrog Tottenham in the Premier League table.