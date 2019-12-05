Keep Your Heads Low, Yakubu Aiyegbeni Charges Osimhen, Chukwueze

A former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has called on Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze to stay disciplined if they are to reach the peak of their careers.

Concise News understands that Osimhen has been in fine form for both Nigeria and Lille in France.

11 – Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬 in Ligue 1 2019/20: 8 goals – Lille’s best scorer 3 assists – Lille’s second best Involved in 11 goals, only Islam Slimani (13) is involved in more Impressive ✨.#OLLOSC pic.twitter.com/5GSl0jEVl6 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 3, 2019

Osimhen has struck four times for the three-time African champions in his last four matches for Gernot Rohr’s team.

On the other hand, Chukwueze who claimed the U-17 World Cup in 2015, was one of the revelations of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The duo is also in the final list of nominees for the CAF Youth Player of the Year for 2019.

👤 49 games

⚽ 9 goals

🅰 4 assists 🇳🇬 NFF Young Player of the Year

🇪🇺 Made UEFA's '50 for the future' list

🥉 Scored in and won Bronze at AFCON 2019 Samuel Chukwueze rated 9th best U21 Player in 2019 👏🏾#KopaTrophy #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/DigoGz01fT — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) December 2, 2019

He is also a regular in his club where he has earned pundits’ accolades for his impressive showing for Villareal in the Spanish La Liga.

And Aiyegbeni, a former Everton goal poacher believes that with hard work and determination, the duo has all it takes to go far in their career.

The former Middlesbrough man praised them for their blistering performances for both club and country, also.

“Obviously, one has to be impressed with how our players have been performing in recent weeks,” he told AOIFootball.

“It shows there are plenty of talents in the country and it will only be beneficial to the Super Eagles in the long run.

“For Chukwueze and Osimhen, honestly they have been massive for club and country and if they continue like this, I’m very confident they can go on to become one of the best players for the country.

“But then again it goes beyond talent, they must be disciplined, focused and hardworking to reach that height.”

In addition, Aiyegbeni called on them not to rush into heading to the English Premiership even though it is the dream of every player.