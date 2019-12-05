The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lampooned the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, describing him as a frustrated “account clerk.”

Concise News understands that ASUU said this as its members backed out in the enrollment into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

In a statement on Wednesday, ASUU bashed Ahmed for vowing to penalise Vice-Chancellors who refused to enrol into what it tagged a “fraud platform.”

In a letter by the AGF dated 2nd December 2019, he told Vice-Chancellors who have not enrolled on the IPPIS to do so on or before 6th December or face severe sanctions.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Deji Omole, has, however, described Ahmed’s threat as unfortunate.

Omole claimed that the refusal of the VCs to enrol in the system is an indication of the grave failure of the government.

Also, he lamented that the AGF who have been extorting public varsity Bursars through kickbacks is canvassing for transparency and accountability via the IPPIS.

“It is a very sad development for any nation having the likes of Idris as the chief accountant of the nation,” he said. “It takes someone with scholarship to appreciate scholars.”

According to the ASUU boss, the varsity teachers have given recommendations to the Federal Government on the IPPIS, claiming that civil servants have turned Nigerian intellectuals to errand boys.