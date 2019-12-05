IPPIS: Anti-Corruption Body Sends Message To ASUU

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to enrol in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS).

Concise News understands that the Federal Government and ASUU have been at loggerheads over the varsity teachers’ refusal to enrol in the IPPIS.

ASUU had recently warned the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over threats to sanction its members if they do not enrol into the IPPIS.

The Chairman of CACOL Debo Adeniran, has, however, urged ASUU to heed to the Federal Government’s order.

Adeniran gave the counsel on Thursday in Lagos where he said IPPIS is for the good of the country as it would help in fighting corruption.

”The university is the citadel of excellence, the centre of innovativeness and solutions to challenges,” he told NAN.

“So, we urge ASUU to embrace the innovation of IPPIS as it was designed to check corruption.

”Whatever issues ASUU is having with IPPIS can be amicably discussed with the FG and I am sure the IPPIS platform can be re-programmed in such a way to address those issues. Outright opposition is not justifiable.”

According to him, ”since lecturers are experts in the various endeavours, ASUU can even come up with an idea to make the platform accommodate all the issues they are talking about.

”We are urging ASUU to join the Federal Government in the fight against ghost workers and corruption as it is for the benefit of the country.”

Speaking further, he described the anti-corruption drive of the Buhari government as fruitful.

Adeniran noted that so far, with the arrests and convictions made, Nigerians should back the Buhari administration’s anti-corruption campaign.