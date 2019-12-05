The federal government has disclosed that it will convert the grazing reserves in the country to ranches.

The executive secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), Bashir Usman, disclosed this on Tuesday at a training workshop on the remodelling exercise held in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Usman said the move is part of the government’s efforts to transform and modernise the country’s livestock industry through the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

He said the remodelling will kick off in seven states — Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kaduna and Zamfara.

Speaking through Mohammed El-Nafaty, director, social mobilisation and women development in the commission, Usman said the existing grazing reserves have already been carved out, demarcated and gazetted.

He added that 141 out of the 416 grazing reserves, spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country with a total of 3.4 million hectares of land, had been gazetted.

According to him, the development would help put an end to the clashes between farmers and herders.

“The main idea of developing the grazing reserves into ranches is to provide state –of- the –art- grazing resources for livestock herders in the country with a view to curtailing the unending farmer-herder conflicts that are threatening the existence of Nigeria as a nation,” Usman said,” Usman said.

“This can be achieved through the transformation of grazing reserves into ranches otherwise known as Intensive Livestock Production Systems.

“This entails training and re-training of front-line staff and other key stakeholders, effective community mobilisation and sensitisation through extension services.

“It also involves the identification, mapping and clustering of pastoralists and their communities in the existing grazing reserves as evidence based data preparatory for the full implementation of ranching concept in the country.

“It equally entails the provision of the requisite resources and infrastructure to serve as a window of opportunities for the livestock producers to have access to improved production facilities and social amenities.

“Other provisions include schools, security, markets, clinics, livestock service centers, access roads, milk and meat processing centers along the value chains as well as other critical infrastructure.”