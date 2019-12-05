The appointment of nine permanent secretaries into the federal civil service was on Wednesday approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Communications, office of the HCSF.

According to Yemi-Esan, the new Federal Permanent Secretaries are; Musa Hassan Borno State; Ahmed Aliyu from Niger State; Mrs Olushola Idowu from Ogun State and Andrew Adejoh from North–Central Zone.

Others are Umar Tijjani from North–East Zone; Nasir Gwarzo from North–West Zone; Nebeolisa Anako from South-East Zone; Fashedemi Peter from South–West Zone and Evelyn Ngige from South-South Zone.

Yemi-Esan said their swearing-in and assignment of portfolios would be announced in due course.