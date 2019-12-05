The Experience Lagos 2019 live stream can be done online as the musical concert will be held on Friday, 06th, December 2019

The Experience Lagos 2019 Date

According to the House on The Rock Church, organisers of the Experience Lagos 2019, the event will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, starting from 7.00 pm with the theme: “Let’s Worship Jesus.”

Find out the list of guest artists for the Experience Lagos 2019 here.

The Experience Lagos 2019 Live Stream: How To Do It

The Experience Lagos 2019 can be live-streamed via these links below:

Experience Let’s Worship Jesus Website Live Stream

You can stream the Experience 2019 Let’s Worship Jesus on the programme’s official website via:

liveway.tv/hotr/experience.html

House On the Rock YouTube Channel

This is the YouTube channel for the House on the Rock where it live streams its services with Paul Adefarasin.

Viewers can also watch the Experience 14 Lagos via this YouTube channel on Friday:

On Youtube, the link to watch the Experience Lagos 2019 online is this.

Experience 2019 DSTV, Gotv Channel To Watch

If you cannot live stream or watch online, you can enjoy the Experience 2019 (#TE14) on Dstv 198 and Gotv 29.