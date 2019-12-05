Everton boss Marco Silva is about to lose his work as the Toffees manager following a 2-5 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Concise News understands that a brace from Divock Origi and one goal each from Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool all three points.

The defeat now leaves the Goodison Park outfit 18th in the Premier League log. They have now lost their ninth game this term.

According to reports in England, Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is unhappy with the club’s situation and is ready to give Silva the boot to revive the club.

Also, the side has started talks with its former manager David Moyes who left them to take up the coach role at Manchester United following the departure of the legendary Alex Fergusson.

In addition, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and an ex-Tottenham Hotspurs gaffer Mauricio Pochetino have been pencilled down as a potential replacement for Silva in the Everton dugout.

Quique Sanchez Flores Dismissed

Earlier this month, Watford sacked head coach Quique Sanchez Flores, just 85 days after he was re-appointed for a second spell in charge of the Premier League club.

The Spaniard, who replaced countryman Javi Gracia after four games of the league season, won just one of his 10 Premier League matches.

Watford suffered their eighth league defeat in a 2-1 loss against fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday, which saw them stay at the bottom of the table.

The decision was taken after Sanchez Flores met with Chief Executive and Chairman Scott Duxbury along with owner Gino Pozzo on Sunday, with the appointment of a successor described as “imminent.”

A former Brighton and Newcastle manager Chris Hughton is a strong contender for the Watford job.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” said Duxbury in a club statement.

“The appointment of a new head coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

Watford moved off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 victory over Norwich on November 8, but the club have since suffered back-to-back defeats against Burnley and Southampton.