While it is no longer news that some celebrities come out with certain stories or achievements which are sometimes not true, star actress, Funke Akindele has admonished them to desist from the acts.

Even though it is unclear who Akindele is referring to, over the past few weeks there have been reports of celebrities claiming one or two endorsement deals and some giving up on their dreams over one or two reasons.

The mother of one, in an Instagram post stressed the need for one to understand that everyone moves at their own pace.

She urged them not to feel less of themselves, if they do not make huge achievements like their colleagues, while assuring them that their time is also coming.

Akindele wrote “Stop forming stupid and unbelievable stories just to look relevant. If your colleagues bag endorsement deals, it’s their time to shine. Yours is coming too!!! So don’t feel less!! Don’t be pressured o! All man get him time may our time never pass us by!!amen”