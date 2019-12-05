It appears American rapper Cardi B and Nigerian afropop star, Davido have collaborated on the remix of his smashing hit ‘Fall’.

Fans of Davido and the Grammy award winning rapper were taken by surprise when a video surfaced online.

The 2017 hit song, which is track off the singer’s “A Good Time” album has broken records to become the first Nigerian music video to hit 150 million views on YouTube.

Even though Ovie O, the co-founder of popular music website, NotJustOk had earlier hinted the release of the song’s remix, a video of Cardi B twerking to ‘Fall’ was posted on her Instagram page, confirming the authenticity.

In the video, the American rapper while on a plane trip to Africa danced, as her rap verse on Davido’s ‘Fall’ played in the background.