Afro-fusion star Burna Boy has beaten the likes of Davido, Rema and Kizz Daniel to be the most streamed artiste on Apple Music Sub-Sahara Africa.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy’s ‘On The Low’ tops the list of the top 10 most streamed songs of 2019.

The self-proclaimed “African Giant” claimed five of the positions, leaving other artistes to share the other positions.

Davido, however, appeared twice in two collaborations, first is ‘Blow My Mind’, with Chris Brown and ‘One Ticket’ with Kizz Daniel.

Wizkid, Beyonce and Blue Ivy’s collaboration, ‘Brown Skin Girl’, was the number one motivation song for black women around the world, Apple also said.

See top ten most streamed songs below

1. Burna Boy “On the Low”

2. Zlatan & Burna Boy “Killin Dem”

3. Burna Boy “Anybody”

4. Joeboy “Baby”

5. Burna Boy “Gbona”

6. Burna Boy “Dangote”

7. Davido & Chris Brown “Blow My Mind”

8. Rema “Dumebi”

9. Beyonce,SAINt JHN,Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

10. Kizz Daniel & Davido “One Ticket”