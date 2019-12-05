The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the sentencing to jail of former governor of Abia state Orji Kalu over N7.56 billion fraud proves further that the war against corruption is in full force.

Concise News reports that Justice Muhammed Idris of the court on Thursday convicted Kalu; former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Ude Udeogo; and a company Slok Nigeria Ltd of the alleged offences.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had arraigned Kalu alongside his company and Udeogu in July last year on a 39-count amended charge.

The convicts were first arraigned in 2007 before Justice Adamu Bello but several adjournments and transfer of judges stalled the trial.

“On counts one, two, three, and four, you are sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count. On counts six to 11, you are sentenced to three years imprisonment each. On counts 23 to 33 you are sentenced to three years imprisonment on each count, while on counts 34 to 38, you are sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each. On count 39, you are sentenced to five years imprisonment,” Justice Idris ruled.

Reacting, Chairman of the group, Niyi Akinsiju, said on Thursday that Kalu, being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was not shielded from prosecution.

“For some time, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its supporters had been casting aspersion on the anti-corruption crusade, especially in the run-up to the 2019 elections,” he said.

“The claim then was that all a politician seeking protection from trial needed to do was to join APC.

”And this was even after two former governors who are also members of the ruling party, had been convicted and sent to jail.

“This speaks for the focus and uncompromising nature of the administration, and if a high ranking senator is in jail, then clearly a message has been sent out on the rule of law.

“So if there was any doubt about President Muhammadu Buhari’s sincerity, then the fact that a ranking member of his party has been sentenced to a 12-year jail term is proof that such doubts had been unfounded.

“We hope that the judgment delivered by Justice Muhammad Idris of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, would clear all doubts about the seriousness of the anti-graft crusade.”